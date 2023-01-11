Canada's Katherine Sebov reaches final round of Australian Open qualifying draw

Canada's Katherine Sebov reached the final round of the Australian Open qualifying draw on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Australia's Priscilla Hon.

Sebov, a 24-year-old from Toronto, had a 16-3 edge in winners and completed the victory in a tidy 62 minutes.

She will next face Switzerland's Simona Waltert for a spot in the main draw of the first Grand Slam event of the season.

Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., both dropped three-set decisions in their second-round qualification matches.

Clara Burel of France outlasted Zhao 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (2) and Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas posted a 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4 win over Galarneau.

Six Canadian players are included in the main draw singles entry lists.