Canada's Katherine Sebov reaches final round of Australian Open qualifying draw
Canada's Katherine Sebov reached the final round of the Australian Open qualifying draw on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Australia's Priscilla Hon on Wednesday.
Toronto native looking to become 7th Canadian in main draw of Grand Slam
Sebov, a 24-year-old from Toronto, had a 16-3 edge in winners and completed the victory in a tidy 62 minutes.
She will next face Switzerland's Simona Waltert for a spot in the main draw of the first Grand Slam event of the season.
Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., both dropped three-set decisions in their second-round qualification matches.
Clara Burel of France outlasted Zhao 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (2) and Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas posted a 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4 win over Galarneau.
Six Canadian players are included in the main draw singles entry lists.
