Tennis

World No. 2 Sabalenka tests positive for COVID-19, out of Indian Wells

World number two Aryna Sabalenka will not play at the Indian Wells tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, the 23-year-old said. She was the top seed in the women's draw after world number one Ash Barty pulled out from the WTA 1000 event.

Aryna Sabalenka's absence is another blow to the Oct. 4-17 event, with tennis stars Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams also not competing. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Sabalenka, who lost to Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open semifinal last month, was the top seed in the women's draw at the Indian Wells after world number one Ash Barty pulled out from the WTA 1000 event near Los Angeles.

"Unfortunately I've tested positive at Indian Wells and won't be able to compete," Belarusian Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram story on Saturday.

"I've started my isolation and I'll be staying here until I'm cleared by the doctors and health officials. So far I'm looking ok but really sad to not be able to play this year."

Sabalenka's absence is another blow to the Oct. 4-17 event, with men's world number one Novak Djokovic, 2018 champion Naomi Osaka and 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams also not competing.

Sabalenka has already qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, which will be held next month in Guadalajara, Mexico.

