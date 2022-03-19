Russia's Rublev advances to semifinals at Indian Wells with win over Dimitrov

Andrey Rublev beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 6-2 to reach the semifinals at Indian Wells where he will face American Taylor Fritz, who sent Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic packing with a 7-6(5) 3,-6, 6-1 win on Friday.

Dubai champion Rublev benefited from some poor serving by his Bulgarian opponent, who had five double faults and was broken four times after having previously lost his serve once at this year's tournament.

World number seven Rublev was not at his best either and struggled to close out the first set, being broken to love as Dimitrov leveled at 5-5, leading the intense Russian to drop his racket and loudly vent his frustration to the players' box.

But he regrouped to break back in the next game and fired his fourth ace to take the first set.

Rublev struggled again near the finish line in the second set, letting a match point slip away on Dimitrov's serve at 5-1 and then facing a break point on his own serve at 5-2.

But he once again righted the ship and sealed his 13th consecutive win when Dimitrov sent a service return long on match point.

Rublev said in an on-court interview: "I knew I had to serve well because of the way he plays from the baseline, the way he moves, the way he plays with the forehand. It was going to be really tough if I played a bit passive.

"I had to be aggressive because I knew it would come down to who would be the first one to start to dictate play."

In the afternoon match, Fritz was well positioned to beat Kecmanovic after taking the first set tiebreak and having break point chances in the second set.

But the tide unexpectedly shifted when Fritz was broken in a disastrous service game where he committed three double faults. Kecmanovic took the second set with an overhead smash in the next game.

In the third set it was Kecmanovic's serve that went off the boil and Fritz quickly ran out to a 4-0 lead. The Southern Californian ended the affair with his 14th ace.

With the win, world number 20 Fritz booked his ticket to the semifinals of the Masters 1000 tournament in the Southern California desert for the second year in a row.

He has a 2-2 career record against Rublev including splitting their two hard court meetings