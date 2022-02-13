Canada's Auger-Aliassime upsets top-seeded Tsitsipas to capture 1st title
21-year-old Canadian had lost his previous 8 finals dating back to 2019
Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first career title at the ninth attempt, upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the Rotterdam final on Sunday to deny his opponent an eighth title.
Victory came as a relief for the 21-year-old Canadian after losing his previous eight finals dating back to 2019.
The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime hit seven aces and won 93 percent of his first serve points, compared to just one ace for Tsitsipas.
The big-serving Greek was unusually poor on his serve with four double-faults and only 31 of 55 first serves landing in. His second serve let him down, too, and he won only 33 percent of points on it.
It was Auger-Aliassime's third win in eight matches against Tsitsipas, and he did not face a break point in a dominant performance where he broke Tsitsipas three times.
The 23-year-old Tsitsipas dropped to 7-11 in finals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?