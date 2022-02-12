Skip to Main Content
Canada's Auger-Aliassime defeats Rublev to reach Rotterdam Open final

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime booked his spot in the final at the Rotterdam Open with a 6(5)-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over Andrey Rublev of Russia on Saturday.

No. 2-seeded Canadian will meet top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday

The Canadian Press ·
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates winning against Andrey Rublev of Russia in three sets 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-2, in their semifinal men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Peter Dejong/The Associated Press)

The 21-year-old from Montreal saved all seven break points he faced across the two hour, 21 minute match, and fired 11 aces for the win.

The duo were locked in a tight battle across the first set, with the No. 3-seeded Russian saving all seven of his break points, before Auger-Aliassime pulled away in the second set, winning seven-of-nine net points.

The No. 2-seeded Canadian dominated in the third set, converting two-of-five break points to clinch the victory.

Auger-Aliassime will now face the top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the final.

The pair have met seven times on the ATP Tour, with Tsitsipas taking five wins, including a victory in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati last year.

