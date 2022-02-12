Canada's Auger-Aliassime defeats Rublev to reach Rotterdam Open final
No. 2-seeded Canadian will meet top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime booked his spot in the final at the Rotterdam Open with a 6(5)-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over Andrey Rublev of Russia on Saturday.
The 21-year-old from Montreal saved all seven break points he faced across the two hour, 21 minute match, and fired 11 aces for the win.
The duo were locked in a tight battle across the first set, with the No. 3-seeded Russian saving all seven of his break points, before Auger-Aliassime pulled away in the second set, winning seven-of-nine net points.
The No. 2-seeded Canadian dominated in the third set, converting two-of-five break points to clinch the victory.
Auger-Aliassime will now face the top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the final.
The pair have met seven times on the ATP Tour, with Tsitsipas taking five wins, including a victory in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati last year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?