Karolina Pliskova downs American qualifier in quest to regain world No. 1 status
Canadian teen sensation Bianca Andreescu in action later Wednesday
Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova continued her bid to get back to top spot with a 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over American qualifier Alison Riske in second-round action on Wednesday at the Rogers Cup.
The Czech native, who is now ranked third, could reclaim the No. 1 spot this week with a good run at the $2.83 million US WTA Tour Premier 5 event.
No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan needed a win later Wednesday in Toronto to temporarily take over the No. 1 ranking from Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who dropped her opener on Tuesday.
The top eight seeds got first-round byes.
Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus was eliminated in the second round, losing 7-5, 7-5 to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.
Elusive Grand Slam title
Pliskova reached the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup the last time it was in Toronto in 2017 during her seven-week run as the top-ranked player in the world.
Pliskova still is looking for her first Grand Slam title, with her best result being a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open in 2016.
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., the lone Canadian left in the women's singles draw, faced Daria Kasatkina of Russia in a second-round match later Wednesday.
Romania's Simona Halep, who won Wimbledon earlier this summer and the 2018 Rogers Cup last year in Montreal, and longtime American star Serena Williams were slated to play their opening matches later Wednesday.
