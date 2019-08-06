Venus Williams eliminated in Toronto by 26th-ranked Carla Suarez Navarro

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has made an early exit at the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

The 39-year-old American lost 6-4, 6-2 to Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in the first match on centre court at the Aviva Centre on Tuesday.

Suarez Navarro, ranked 26th in the world, snapped a five-match losing streak against the 56th-ranked Williams.

Williams has now lost four matches in a row overall, including a first-rounder at Wimbledon against 15-year-old American Cori Gauff.

Suarez Navarro will face No. 16 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. Kontaveit beat former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova of Russia in a three-setter on Monday.

Current world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia opened her Rogers Cup with a second-round match against American Sofia Kenin later Tuesday.

Top Canadian Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., in a first-round match on Tuesday night.

Marin Cilic moves on

In Montreal, former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic has advanced to the second round of the Rogers Cup.

The No. 14 seed from Croatia beat American qualifier Bradley Klahn 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the opening match on centre court on Tuesday.

Cilic, the 2014 winner at the U.S. Open, advanced to the quarter-finals at the Rogers Cup last year in Toronto before falling to eventual champion Rafael Nadal of Spain.

Klahn, ranked 92nd in the world, won two qualifying matches to get into the main draw, including a victory over Toronto's Steven Diez in the final round of qualifying.

An all-Canadian matchup between Montreal teen Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil was scheduled for later Tuesday.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, who won last week's Citi Open in Washington, and No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany, were slated to headline the evening draw in their respective matches.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., won their first-round matches on Monday.