Venus Williams eliminated in Toronto by 26th-ranked Carla Suarez Navarro
7-time Grand Slam champion's loss follows 1st-round exit at Wimbledon
Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has made an early exit at the Rogers Cup in Toronto.
The 39-year-old American lost 6-4, 6-2 to Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in the first match on centre court at the Aviva Centre on Tuesday.
Suarez Navarro, ranked 26th in the world, snapped a five-match losing streak against the 56th-ranked Williams.
Suarez Navarro will face No. 16 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. Kontaveit beat former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova of Russia in a three-setter on Monday.
Current world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia opened her Rogers Cup with a second-round match against American Sofia Kenin later Tuesday.
Top Canadian Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., in a first-round match on Tuesday night.
Marin Cilic moves on
In Montreal, former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic has advanced to the second round of the Rogers Cup.
Cilic, the 2014 winner at the U.S. Open, advanced to the quarter-finals at the Rogers Cup last year in Toronto before falling to eventual champion Rafael Nadal of Spain.
Klahn, ranked 92nd in the world, won two qualifying matches to get into the main draw, including a victory over Toronto's Steven Diez in the final round of qualifying.
Australian Nick Kyrgios, who won last week's Citi Open in Washington, and No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany, were slated to headline the evening draw in their respective matches.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., won their first-round matches on Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.