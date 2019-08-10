Bianca Andreescu is first Canadian woman to reach Rogers Cup final in 50 years

Blossoming teen Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., will play in her first Rogers Cup tennis final after posting a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over American Sofia Kenin in Saturday's semifinal at Toronto.

The 19-year-old will face 10th-seeded Serena Williams or No. 91 Marie Bouzkova on Sunday.

Andreescu finally put the contest away on her fifth match point, defeating Kenin for the third time in four meetings this year.

She had three chances to finish the match before the second set went to a tiebreaker, but Kenin fought back every time.

Despite a lengthy second set, this is the first time at the tournament that Andreescu was not taken to the full three sets by her opponent.

Faye Urban and Vicki Berner were the most recent Canadians to reach the championship match in 1969, with Urban prevailing 6-2, 6-0.