Bianca Andreescu is first Canadian woman to reach Rogers Cup final in 50 years
Mississauga, Ont., native defeats Sofia Kenin for third time in 4 meetings this year
Blossoming teen Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., will play in her first Rogers Cup tennis final after posting a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over American Sofia Kenin in Saturday's semifinal at Toronto.
The 19-year-old will face 10th-seeded Serena Williams or No. 91 Marie Bouzkova on Sunday.
Andreescu finally put the contest away on her fifth match point, defeating Kenin for the third time in four meetings this year.
She had three chances to finish the match before the second set went to a tiebreaker, but Kenin fought back every time.
Despite a lengthy second set, this is the first time at the tournament that Andreescu was not taken to the full three sets by her opponent.
Faye Urban and Vicki Berner were the most recent Canadians to reach the championship match in 1969, with Urban prevailing 6-2, 6-0.
Corrections
- A previous version of the story reported that Andreescu was the first Canadian woman since 1979 to reach the semifinals. She is the first since 1969.Aug 09, 2019 5:33 PM ET
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.