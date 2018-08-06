Bouchard, Stephens upset Dabrowski, Xu in 1st round of Rogers Cup
Popular duo surprises 5th-ranked pair in 3 sets
Eugenie Bouchard and partner Sloane Stephens have upset the fifth-seeded duo of Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu 6-4,4-6, 1-0 (6) in first-round doubles action at the Rogers Cup on Monday.
Meanwhile, Dabrowski of Ottawa is the No. 9-ranked doubles player in the world. She is coming off a semifinals apperance at Wimbledon with China's Yifan Xu last month.
Earlier Monday, Julia Goerges of Germany avoided an early loss at the Rogers Cup with a 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 win over Timea Babos of Hungary.
It took the 10th-ranked Goerges nearly two-and-a-half hours to complete the three-set comeback against the unseeded 25-year-old.
Goerges, 29, had 17 aces and five double faults to Babos' eight and one, respectively.
Goerges will face Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic after she downed Daria Gavrilova of Russia 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Karolina Pliskova, the ninth seed, also advanced to the second round with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova.
In other women's singles action, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia defeated Ekaterina Makarova of Russia 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 and Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia cruised past Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-0.
