Tsitsipas upsets defending champ Zverev to continue dream Rogers Cup run

Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled off another upset at the Rogers Cup on Friday by eliminating defending champion Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-6 (11), 6-4.

Zverev, the No. 2 seed, double-faulted on match point as Tsitsipas reached his first career semifinal at an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event.

Tsitsipas beat seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem and ninth-seeded Novak Djokovic earlier in the week. He's the youngest player to beat three top-10 players at one tournament since Rafael Nadal — who was also 19 — did it at Monte Carlo in 2006.

Tsitsipas will next face fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the semifinals at Aviva Centre. Anderson posted a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 victory over fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

On Friday evening, Robin Haase of the Netherlands will play Russia's Karen Khachanov and Nadal, the No. 1 seed from Spain, will take on sixth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Explosive start

Tsitsipas started with a bang on a warm, sunny afternoon on centre court, reeling off eight straight points for a quick 2-0 lead. Zverev answered by winning the next four games before taking the set in just 32 minutes.

The 21-year-old German broke early in the second set but Tsitsipas eventually broke back and held to pull even at 5-5.

In the tiebreaker, Zverev won a 20-shot rally to get his first match point at 6-5 but Tsitsipas poured on the pressure from the baseline and used a smash to tie it. Tsitsipas saved a second match point before converting his fifth set point at 13-11 when Zverev sprayed a return wide.

Both players secured early breaks in the deciding set and Tsitsipas did well to save three break points to pull ahead 5-4.

At 30-40, Zverev floated his second serve long to end it. Zverev defeated Tsitsipas in straight sets last week in Washington in their first career meeting.

The final is set for Sunday at the US$5.94-million event on the York University campus. Zverev beat Roger Federer in last year's championship at Montreal.