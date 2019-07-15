Federer withdraws from Rogers Cup in Montreal after losing Wimbledon final

Roger Federer is going to take the Rogers Cup off.

Federer announced his decision to skip the ATP Tour event in Montreal after losing the men's Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Federer lost to rival Novak Djokovic in five sets at the grass court Grand Slam event.

He said after the loss that he had decided to miss the Rogers Cup a week ago.

The Rogers Cup begins Aug. 5 with the men's tournaments in Montreal and the women's tournament in Toronto.

