Roger that: Federer's face to be minted on Swiss coin
The Swiss government says it will produce a 20 franc silver coin with tennis star Roger Federer's image on it. The "heads" side of the coin shows Federer playing a one-handed backhand.
Limited edition of up to 95,000 coins of 20-time Grand Slam champion can be ordered
The Swiss government says it will produce a 20 franc silver coin with Roger Federer's image on it.
The government says it's the first time it has dedicated a commemorative coin to a living person.
A 50 franc gold coin with Federer's image on it will be minted next year.
The government says the 20-time Grand Slam champion is "probably Switzerland's most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland."
The "heads" side of the coin shows Federer playing a one-handed backhand.
The government says a limited edition of up to 95,000 Federer coins can be ordered, costing 30 Swiss francs. They will be dispatched in January.
The 50 franc coin will have a different design.
WATCH | Federer wins his hometown tournament for a 10th time:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.