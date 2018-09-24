Federer, Zverev lead Team Europe to Laver Cup victory
Both players won their respective single matches
Alexander Zverev beat Kevin Anderson on Sunday night to give Team Europe a victory in the second Laver Cup.
Zverev won the final five points to defeat Anderson 6-7, 7-5, (10-7). His victory helped Team Europe beat Team World 13-8.
You never forget the first time you lift the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LaverCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LaverCup</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamEurope2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamEurope2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/8jMMIx4N04">pic.twitter.com/8jMMIx4N04</a>—@LaverCup
Roger Federer earlier put Team Europe ahead by saving three match points for a 6-7, 7-6, (10-7) victory over John Isner.
Isner staggered Federer with a body serve that caused the 20-time Grand Slam winner to stumble early in the match. But Federer regrouped and fought off two match points in the second-set tiebreaker before capturing the deciding 10-point tiebreaker used in the Laver Cup.
A fired up <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnIsner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnIsner</a> comes out firing at the start of Match 10 v <a href="https://twitter.com/rogerfederer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RogerFederer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LaverCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LaverCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/aX9BzvFgwY">pic.twitter.com/aX9BzvFgwY</a>—@LaverCup
In the opening doubles match, Jack Sock and Isner saved two match points in the deciding tiebreaker to beat Federer and Zverev 4-6, 7-6, (11-9).
Team Europe won the first Laver Cup last year in Prague.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.