Federer, Zverev lead Team Europe to Laver Cup victory

Alexander Zverev beat Kevin Anderson on Sunday night to give Team Europe a victory in the second Laver Cup. Zverev won the final five points to defeat Anderson 6-7, 7-5, (10-7). His victory helped Team Europe beat Team World 13-8.

Both players won their respective single matches

Team Europe beat Team World 13-8 in the second edition of the Laver Cup. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images )

Roger Federer earlier put Team Europe ahead by saving three match points for a 6-7, 7-6, (10-7) victory over John Isner.

Isner staggered Federer with a body serve that caused the 20-time Grand Slam winner to stumble early in the match. But Federer regrouped and fought off two match points in the second-set tiebreaker before capturing the deciding 10-point tiebreaker used in the Laver Cup.

In the opening doubles match, Jack Sock and Isner saved two match points in the deciding tiebreaker to beat Federer and Zverev 4-6, 7-6, (11-9).

Team Europe won the first Laver Cup last year in Prague.

