Federer, Zverev lead Team Europe to Laver Cup victory

Alexander Zverev beat Kevin Anderson on Sunday night to give Team Europe a victory in the second Laver Cup.

Zverev won the final five points to defeat Anderson 6-7, 7-5, (10-7). His victory helped Team Europe beat Team World 13-8.

You never forget the first time you lift the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LaverCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LaverCup</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamEurope2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamEurope2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/8jMMIx4N04">pic.twitter.com/8jMMIx4N04</a> —@LaverCup

Roger Federer earlier put Team Europe ahead by saving three match points for a 6-7, 7-6, (10-7) victory over John Isner.

Isner staggered Federer with a body serve that caused the 20-time Grand Slam winner to stumble early in the match. But Federer regrouped and fought off two match points in the second-set tiebreaker before capturing the deciding 10-point tiebreaker used in the Laver Cup.

A fired up <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnIsner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnIsner</a> comes out firing at the start of Match 10 v <a href="https://twitter.com/rogerfederer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RogerFederer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LaverCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LaverCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/aX9BzvFgwY">pic.twitter.com/aX9BzvFgwY</a> —@LaverCup

In the opening doubles match, Jack Sock and Isner saved two match points in the deciding tiebreaker to beat Federer and Zverev 4-6, 7-6, (11-9).

Team Europe won the first Laver Cup last year in Prague.