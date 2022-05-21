Canada's Marino qualifies for French Open with win over Australia's Mendez
Vancouver's Rebecca Marino qualified for the French Open with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Australia's Seone Mendez on Friday.
31-year-old Vancouver native to take part in main draw for 1st time since 2011
Vancouver's Rebecca Marino qualified for the French Open with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Australia's Seone Mendez on Friday.
Marino will face 18th-seeded American Coco Gauff in the first round as she takes part in the main draw of the clay-court Grand Slam for the first time since 2011.
She made it to the third round that year before losing to Svetlana Kuznetsova.
Marino was eliminated in qualifying at Roland Garros in 2019 and 2021.
She joins 17th-seed Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and 2019 U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., in the women's main draw.
Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and 14th-seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., are in the men's main draw.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?