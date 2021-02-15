Bianca Andreescu guts out tough victory to reach round of 16 at Phillip Island Trophy

Canada's Bianca Andreescu improved to 2-1 for 2021 with a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 victory over American Madison Brengle in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy on Monday.

The second-seeded Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., entered the new WTA Tour 250 event for early losers at the ongoing Australian Open after being ousted in the second round of the Grand Slam last week.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion, ranked ninth in the world, ended a 15-month absence from the tour with her return at the Australian Open.

Andreescu got a bye in the first round of the Phillip Island Trophy before topping the 85th-ranked Brengle, who also lost in the second round of the Australian Open.

The Canadian will face Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Andreescu is the top player remaining in the draw after No. 1 seed Sofia Kenin of the U.S. lost to Australian Olivia Godecki on Sunday.

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Rebecca Marino's time at the Phillip Island Trophy ended Monday with a loss to Croatian Petra Martic.

The 30-year-old Vancouver native lost 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to the No. 4 seed in the round of 32.

Marino hit eight aces for the second consecutive match.

Martic will face Australia's Kim Birrell in the Round of 16.

Marino was eliminated in the second round of both the Australian Open and the Phillip Island Trophy. Her appearance at the major tournament was her first at a Grand Slam event since 2013.