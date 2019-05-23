Rebecca Marino eliminated from French Open qualifying
Canada's Rebecca Marino fell just short in a second-round qualifying match on Thursday. The Vancouver native lost 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to No. 22 qualifying seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Rybakina now needs one more win to advance to the main women's singles draw.
Canadian climbed to 147 in rankings after win in Japan last week
Players need to win three rounds to secure a spot in the main draw, which starts this weekend.
The 28-year-old Marino won three more points than Rybakina during the match, but converted on just three of 10 break-point opportunities. Rybakina, ranked 135th in the world, was 3-for-4 in the same category.
The 28-year-old Marino climbed to No. 147 in the world rankings after winning the ITF Kurume title in Japan last weekend.
A former top-40 player, Marino returned to full-time play last season after taking a five-year break from the sport.
The draw for the second Grand Slam of the season will be held later Thursday.
