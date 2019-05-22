Canada's Rebecca Marino moves to Round 2 of French Open qualifying
Tennis players secure spot in main draw by winning 3 rounds
Canada's Rebecca Marino has advanced to the second round of French Open women's singles qualifying.
The 28-year-old Marino climbed to No. 147 in the world rankings after winning the ITF Kurume title in Japan on Sunday.
A former top-40 player, Marino returned to full-time play last season after taking a five-year break from the sport.
On the men's side, Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., lost 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2) to France's Alexandre Muller in a second-round qualifying match.
Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., have spots in the women's main draw, while Thornhill's Milos Raonic, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., are in the men's main draw.
The draw will take place on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.