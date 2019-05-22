Canada's Rebecca Marino moves to Round 2 of French Open qualifying

Skip to Main Content
Rebecca Marino has advanced to the second round of French Open women's singles qualifying after the Vancouver native ousted France's Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5 in the first round on Wednesday in Paris.

Tennis players secure spot in main draw by winning 3 rounds

The Canadian Press
The Vancouver native ousted France's Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5 in the first round on Wednesday in Paris. Players need to win three rounds to secure a spot in the main draw, which starts this weekend.

The 28-year-old Marino climbed to No. 147 in the world rankings after winning the ITF Kurume title in Japan on Sunday.

A former top-40 player, Marino returned to full-time play last season after taking a five-year break from the sport.

Marino will face world No. 135 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the second round of qualifying on Thursday.

On the men's side, Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., lost 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2) to France's Alexandre Muller in a second-round qualifying match.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., have spots in the women's main draw, while Thornhill's Milos Raonic, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., are in the men's main draw.

The draw will take place on Thursday.

