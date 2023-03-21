Rebecca Marino into Miami Open 2nd round, gets shot at redemption against Coco Gauff
Vancouver's Rebecca Marino advanced to the second round of the Miami Open with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan on Tuesday.
Canadian ousted by American star at French Open last year in lone previous meeting
Marino didn't face break point and dominated on serve with 10 aces.
She converted two of 10 break point chances and won 62.7 per cent of available points in a dominant second set.
Marino will face sixth-seeded Coco Gauff next. The American beat Marino in the first round of the 2022 French Open in the only other meeting between the players.
Later Tuesday, qualifier Katherine Sebov of Toronto faced Linda Fruhvirtova of Czechia.
