Rebecca Marino into Miami Open 2nd round, gets shot at redemption against Coco Gauff

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino advanced to the second round of the Miami Open with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Canadian ousted by American star at French Open last year in lone previous meeting

The Canadian Press ·
Women's tennis player returns a forehand shot.
Rebecca Marino of Vancouver, pictured during a match earlier this month at Indian Wells, collected 10 aces on Tuesday in a straight-sets win over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in opening round play at the Miami Open. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Marino didn't face break point and dominated on serve with 10 aces.

She converted two of 10 break point chances and won 62.7 per cent of available points in a dominant second set.

Marino will face sixth-seeded Coco Gauff next. The American beat Marino in the first round of the 2022 French Open in the only other meeting between the players.

Later Tuesday, qualifier Katherine Sebov of Toronto faced Linda Fruhvirtova of Czechia.

WATCH | Marino makes 1st-round exit at Indian Wells:

Marino eliminated in opening round at Indian Wells

12 days ago
Duration 1:53
Vancouver's Rebecca Marino was eliminated in the opening round of the PNB Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California Thursday by Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic 6-2, 6-2.
