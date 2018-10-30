Raonic slugs out a win over Tsonga to earn 2nd-round date with Federer
Canada's Milos Raonic came from a set down and advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday with a tough 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) win over France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
Fires 23 aces in 3-set victory
Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., fired 23 aces won 90 per cent of first serve points in the match between two big servers.
Tsonga had 17 aces in the match.
It doesn't get any easier for Raonic, who will face Roger Federer in the second round on Wednesday. The third-seeded Swiss star had a bye in the first round.
