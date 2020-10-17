Raonic, Shapovalov lose in St. Petersburg, spoiling chance of all-Canadian final

Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic were ousted in the semifinal round Saturday at the St. Petersburg Open tennis tournament in Russia.

Shapovalov, seeded second at the ATP 500 hardcourt event, lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to third seed Andrey Rublev of Russia, who will face seventh seed Borna Coric in Sunday's final.

Raonic, the sixth seed and 2015 champion, fell 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 to Coric of Croatia.

Shapovalov had trouble with the accuracy of his serve, landing just 57 per cent of his first serves and committing eight double faults.

The 21-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., also failed to make the most of his opportunities, converting just one of six break point chances.

"I think Andrey is one of the best players on the planet right now," Shapovalov said before Saturday's match. "He was playing very well at the last couple of tournaments.

"Sometimes our game style looks the same, we both play aggressively and we like to hit winners, so it's going to be tough but interesting."

Big-hitting Canadian posts 18 aces

Rublev was marginally better on serve, winning 70 per cent of service points compared to 67 per cent for Shapovalov, but the Russian committed just two double faults and made good on two of his five break point chances.

With the win, Rublev evened his all-time record against Shapovalov at 2-2.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., breezed through the first round against Coric to take an early lead in their semifinal before the Croat roared back to win the match.

The 29-year-old big-hitting Canadian had 18 aces to four for Coric, but Raonic only saved two of the five break points he faced. Coric saved six of eight.

The all-time series between Coric and Raonic is now even at one win apiece.