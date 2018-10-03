Raonic, Shapovalov advance to quarter-finals of Japan Open

Canadians Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov enjoyed victories at the Japan Open on Wednesday as they both advanced to the quarter-finals.

Shapovalov rallied to defeat three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Meanwhile, Raonic beat hometown favourite Yosuke Watanuki 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Second-seeded Kevin Anderson advanced by beating Matthew Ebden 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Anderson hit 22 aces and saved five of six break points. He will next face Frances Tiafore.

Also, third-seeded Kei Nishikori moved on with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Benoit Paire. Nishikori will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alex de Minaur in the next round.