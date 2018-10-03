Raonic, Shapovalov advance to quarter-finals of Japan Open
Canadians Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov enjoyed victories at the Japan Open on Wednesday as they both advanced to the quarter-finals.
Second-seeded Kevin Anderson also moves on
Canadians Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov enjoyed victories at the Japan Open on Wednesday as they both advanced to the quarter-finals.
Shapovalov rallied to defeat three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Meanwhile, Raonic beat hometown favourite Yosuke Watanuki 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Second-seeded Kevin Anderson advanced by beating Matthew Ebden 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2.
Anderson hit 22 aces and saved five of six break points. He will next face Frances Tiafore.
Also, third-seeded Kei Nishikori moved on with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Benoit Paire. Nishikori will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alex de Minaur in the next round.
With files from Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.