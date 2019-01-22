Canadians Raonic, Pospisil to miss Davis Cup qualifier in Slovakia
Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime, Polansky and Dancevic will make up Canada's squard
Canada will be short-handed for a Davis Cup qualifier in Slovakia next month.
Milos Raonic is not on the list of players to represent Canada in the clay-court tie Feb. 1-2. The Thornhill, Ont., product is No. 17 in the world and was scheduled to play in an Australian Open quarterfinal on Wednesday.
Denis Shapovalov, ranked 27th, will lead the Canadian squad. The Richmond Hill, Ont., player will be joined by Montreal teen Felix Auger-Aliassime, Thornhill veteran Peter Polansky and captain Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., who will serve as Canada's fourth player.
Martin Klizan, ranked 40th, leads 29th-ranked Slovakia. Filip Horansky, Nobert Gombos, Igor Zelenay and Filip Polasek also are on the team.
The winner of the qualifier advances to the Davis Cup finals in November in Madrid, part of a new format for the event.
