Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells semifinal vs. Federer with knee injury
Sombre tennis star to rest until Monte Carlo Masters event in mid-April
Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open because of a knee injury.
Nadal had been set to play longtime rival Roger Federer later Saturday in Indian Wells, Calif.
The Spaniard's right knee flared up in the second set of his 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) victory over Karen Khachanov in Friday's quarter-finals. He twice called for a trainer, who applied tape just below Nadal's knee.
A sombre Nadal announced his withdrawal a couple hours before he was scheduled to take the court at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
He also says he won't play again until the Monte-Carlo Masters clay event in mid-April.
It would have been the 39th career meeting between Nadal and Federer, who advances to Sunday's final in pursuit of a record sixth title at Indian Wells.
