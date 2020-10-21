Raonic defeats Bedene, advances to 2nd round at European Open
Canada's Milos Raonic has advanced to the second round of the European Open after eliminating world No. 52 Aljaz Bedene.
World No. 19 will face Cameron Norrie of Great Britain
The No. 6 seed, from Thornhill, Ont., beat world No. 52 Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the ATP Tour 250 hard-court event on Wednesday.
Raonic, ranked 19th in the world, won 91 per cent of his points (40-of-44) when he got his first serve in and finished with 17 aces.
The Canadian improved his lifetime record against Bedene to 3-0.
Raonic will next face world No. 70 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain. Raonic won their only previous meeting last year on a hard court in Paris.
