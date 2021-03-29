Canada's Raonic advances at Miami Open with win over Humbert

Canada's Milos Raonic is heading to the round of 16 at the Miami Open.

The 12th-seeded Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., reached the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 event for the fifth time in 10 appearances with a 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 20 seed Ugo Humbert of France on Monday.

Raonic converted his first match point chance to win the contest in one hour 39 minutes.

The hard-serving Canadian had 12 aces to Humbet's nine, and won 77 per cent of his first serve points.

WATCH | Canadian Raonic serves France's Humbert a loss en route to round of 16 at Miami Open:

Raonic advances to Miami Open round of 16 Sports 2:24 Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., defeated Ugo Humbert of France Monday 6-4, 7-6 to advance to the round of sixteen at the Miami Open. 2:24

Raonic will next face the winner of a match later Monday between No. 6 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and No. 26 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

Raonic is now 2-0 against Humbert after winning a third-set tiebreak last year in Paris.

On the women's side, No. 8 seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face No. 12 seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain in a round-of-16 match later Monday.