Raonic easily advances at Fever-Tree Championships

Milos Raonic continues to impress on grass courts this season.

The Thornhill, Ont. native easily dispatched of qualifier Yuki Bhambri 6-1, 3-1 (retired) in his first match of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club in London on Tuesday morning.

Raonic served 13 aces, while winning 100 per cent of his second serve points. He broke Bhambri on three separate ocassions.

The 27-year-old Raonic will now play the winner of David Goffin and Feliciano Lopez in the Round of 16. Goffin is seeded fourth at the tournament.

The only other Canadian taking part in the 32-man draw was Denis Shapovalov, who lost his first match to Gilles Muller on Monday.