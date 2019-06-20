Felix Auger-Aliassime knocks off former No. 3 Dimitrov in tournament opener
Canadian to face Nick Kyrgios in 2nd round later Thursday
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his strong start to the grass-court season with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the first round of the Queen's Club tournament on Thursday.
The No. 8 seed from Montreal had 15 aces (Dimitrov had six) and won 85 per cent of his points on first serve.
Auger-Aliassime, 18, is coming off a run to the final at the Stuttgart Open, the first grass-court tournament of the season.
The win over world No. 45 Dimitrov looks good on the Canadian's resume. Dimitrov reached a career-high of No. 3 in November 2017.
Because of rain earlier in the week, Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to be back on the court later Thursday for a second-round match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios.
No. 6 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., also was slated for a second-round match later Thursday against qualifier Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia.
