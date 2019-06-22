Auger-Aliassime falls just short of another final with loss to Lopez

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime fell just short of reaching his fourth ATP final of the season, losing in three sets to veteran Feliciano Lopez on Saturday in the semifinals of the Queen's Club tournament.

Lopez dropped the first set in a tiebreak before rallying for a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 win to advance to the final of the ATP 500-level grass-court tournament.

Auger-Aliassime saved four match points in the third set to trim his deficit to 5-4, but Lopez replied with a quick service game to seal it.

Lopez will face France's Gilles Simon for the title Sunday.

Lopez converted on just 2-of-10 break points on the Montreal teen throughout the match, which lasted two hours 19 minutes, but saved all eight of his own break points.

The players held serve throughout the first set before Auger-Aliassime earned a mini break in the tiebreaker to go up 4-2. He then hit the winning point with Lopez skidding and tumbling across the court.