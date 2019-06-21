Felix Auger-Aliassime upsets top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, into semis
Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime has recorded one of the biggest wins of his career. The No. 8 seed from Montreal upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-5, 6-2 in the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club grass-court tournament on Friday.
Milos Raonic set to play Spaniard Feliciano Lopez; winner to play Auger-Aliassime
Tsitsipas, ranked sixth in the world, marks the highest-ranked player the 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime has beaten in his career.
Auger-Aliassime, 18, also beat Tsitsipas in Indian Wells, Calif., earlier this year when the latter player was ranked 10th.
Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of a quarter-final between No. 6 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Spain's Feliciano Lopez.
