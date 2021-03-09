Pospisil wins Qatar opener ahead of Wednesday matchup against Shapovalov
Vasek Pospisil set up an all-Canadian clash with Denis Shapovalov on Wednesday at the Qatar Open with a first-round win Tuesday over Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell 6-3, 6-4.
Canadians split only 2 career meetings in 2020
Vasek Pospisil set up an all-Canadian clash with Denis Shapovalov at the Qatar Open with a first-round win today.
Pospisil, from Vancouver, beat Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell 6-3, 6-4 at the ATP Tour 250 event.
Pospisil, ranked 67th in the world, will face the fourth-seeded Shapovalov in the second round. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., got a first-round bye.
The career series is tied at 1-1 with both matches taking place last year.
Pospisil was playing just his second match of the year on Tuesday after losing in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the Australian Open.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.