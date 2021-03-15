Pospisil drops 3-set opener to Hungary's Fucsovics in Dubai
3rd-seeded Shapovalov, who had 1st-round bye, faces Germany's Struff on Tuesday
Canada's Vasek Pospisil lost 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 to Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday.
Fucsovics, ranked 44th in the world, fought back from a break down in the second set to win.
Pospisil, from Vancouver, saved 10 of 13 break points he faced. The world No. 65 won 69 per cent of points on first serve, nine per cent below Fucsovics' clip.
Fucsovics is now 2-0 lifetime against Pospisil, who is 1-3 in 2021.
Third-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., got a first-round bye. He will face German Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round on Tuesday.
Gasquet picks up 550th career win
Richard Gasquet defeated Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Dubai Championships for his 550th career victory on Monday.
French compatriot Jeremy Chardy recovered from a set down to upset the ninth-seeded Alex de Minaur 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Qualifiers Lloyd Harris and Emil Ruusuvuori also progressed. Harris' reward for beating Christopher O'Connell 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1 is a match against top seed Dominic Thiem, and Ruusuvuori defeated Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (5) for a meeting with the second-seeded Andrey Rublev.
Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain beat John Millman 6-4, 6-4, while there were also wins for Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Aljaz Bedene.
With files from The Associated Press
