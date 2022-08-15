Pospisil, Alexis Galarneau highlight Canadian men's Davis Cup team

Vasek Pospisil will headline the Canadian men's squad set to compete in Valencia, Spain for the round-robin Davis Cup Finals.

Alexis Galarneau, Liam Draxl, Gabriel Diallo, and Cleeve Harper were also named to the team by Tennis Canada on Monday.

The competition is Sept. 13-18. Canada is in Group B with Spain, Serbia and South Korea.

Pospisil, the top-ranked Canadian on the team at No.145, has a 22-22 record (singles and doubles) at the Davis Cup. The Vancouver native helped Canada reach the final in 2019.

The announced roster is missing Canada's two top-ranked players on the ATP Tour -- Felix Auger-Aliassime (9) and Denis Shapovalov (21).

The International Tennis Federation announced last April that the sixth-ranked Canadian team received a bye into the finals as the highest-ranking loser in the 2022 qualifiers.

A new format will be in place for the upcoming tournament. Each of the four groups will play out the round-robin stage in separate cities, with the top two from every group advancing to the final phase.

The quarter-finals, semifinals and finals will be played in Malaga, Spain from Nov. 21-27.