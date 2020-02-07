Pospisil advances to semifinals at Open Sud de France
Vancouver pro wins after Richard Gasquet quits match with injury
Canada's Vasek Pospisil defeated Richard Gasquet of France 6-1, 1-0 on Friday to reach the semifinals at the Open Sud de France.
Pospisil, from Vancouver, advanced when Gasquet retired due to injury. The 132nd-ranked Pospisil is the lone Canadian remaining in the singles draw at the indoor hardcourt tournament.
He'll play either Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France or second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium in the next round.
Herbert, who eliminated Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday, is ranked 67th in the world. Goffin is the world No. 10.
Also Friday, seventh-seeded Filip Krajinovic of Serbia defeated Gregoire Barrere of France, 6-2, 7-5.
In the other quarter-final, top-seeded Gael Monfils of France, the world No. 9, was scheduled to play 104th-ranked Norbert Gombos of Slovakia.
