Bianca Andreescu advances to semifinals at Phillip Island Trophy

Canada's Bianca Andreescu is heading to the semifinals of the Phillip Island Trophy. The No. 2 seed, from Mississauga, Ont., beat world No. 74 Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5) in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

No. 2 seed now 4-1 in 2021 after ending a 15-month absence from the tour.

The Canadian Press ·
Bianca Andreescu, pictured competing at the Australian Open last week, beat world No. 74 Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5) in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. (Matt King/Getty Images)

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, is now 4-1 in 2021 after ending a 15-month absence from the tour.

WATCH | Bianca Andreescu advances to semifinals:

Bianca Andreescu moves into the Phillip Island Trophy semifinals

She will face No. 13 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in the semis.

Andreescu is now 3-1 against Begu.

The 20-year-old Canadian entered the new WTA Tour 250 event for early losers at the ongoing Australian Open after being ousted in the second round of the Grand Slam last week.

