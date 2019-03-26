Man who stabbed Petra Kvitova gets 8-year prison term
A court in the Czech Republic convicted a man of knifing two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in her home and sentenced him to eight years in prison.
2-time Wimbledon champ currently holds career-high ranking
A court in the Czech Republic convicted a man of knifing two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in her home and sentenced him to eight years in prison.
The regional court in the city of Brno ruled on Tuesday that Radim Zondra caused Kvitova serious bodily harm in December 2016 when he attacked her in her apartment in Prostejov.
The state prosecutor requested 12 years in prison for Zondra, who pleaded not guilty.
Zondra can appeal.
Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand. It took the tennis star more than five months to recover.
Kvitova, who reached the Australian Open final in January, is ranked a career-high No. 2.
She's at the Miami Open this week, in the quarterfinals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.