Unseeded Khachanov to face Federer or Djokovic in Paris Masters final

Karen Khachanov continued his strong recent form by beating Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1 Saturday to reach the Paris Masters final.

The unseeded Khachanov broke Thiem of Austria to lead 5-4 and served out the first set.

The players swapped breaks at the start of the second set before Khachanov reeled off the next five games, clinching victory on his first match point when the sixth-seeded Thiem chopped a shot wide.

Khachanov won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last month for his third career title. Although he is 3-0 in finals, he has never played in a Masters final before.

The imposing Russian will face either Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic, who share 34 Grand Slam titles and 59 Masters titles between them.

They play later Saturday — their 47th career meeting — with Djokovic leading his longtime rival 24-22 overall and having won the past three encounters.

In the quarter-finals, Federer downed Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-4 for his sixth straight win against the Japanese player while Djokovic prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 against Marin Cilic.

Highlights of Federer's quarter-final win:

Roger Federer continues his bid for his 100th tour-level title with a straight sets over Kei Nishikori in Paris Masters quarter-finals. 0:48

Federer has won this tournament only once, back in 2011, and has not played here since 2015. He was given a huge ovation by the crowd after his win.

Now he has to find a way past Djokovic, the Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion who has beaten Federer in their past three meetings and leads him 24-22 overall.

"If the crowd is for Novak that's also good, as long as the [arena] is full. I know I have fans here, I can't complain," Federer said. "I have an enormous amount of support around the world. But for my fans to get into the match, I also have to play some good tennis."

Federer lost to Djokovic most recently in the Cincinnati Masters final in August.

Top ranking assured

"I hope I play better than in Cincinnati because I really didn't play well," Federer said. "It was the worst day of my career for returning. I missed all the second returns."

Djokovic, who is guaranteed to take the No. 1 ranking on Monday, struggled on his serve for much of the first set against Marin Cilic.

Cilic had chances to break him in the fifth and seventh games and finally did so in the ninth when Djokovic hit a backhand long.

An ace gave Cilic set point and he took it when Djokovic sent a backhand wide.

Highlights of Djokovic's quarter-final win:

Novak Djokovic defeats Marin Cilic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to claim his 21st consecutive tour-level match victory. 0:53

Djokovic broke for 3-1 in the second set and did not look back.

In the third set, a Cilic cross-court forehand winner saw him break a for 2-1 lead.

Djokovic broke his racket in frustration and then broke Cilic straight back, after which the momentum shifted back in his favour as Cilic lost to him for the 16th time in 18 meetings.

"It was a very intense match," Djokovic said. "I was kind of going up and down. I'm really pleased to overcome this kind of challenge."

It was also Djokovic's 21st consecutive win since losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round of the Rogers Cup in August.