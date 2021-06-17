Skip to Main Content
Tennis·Breaking

Osaka to skip Wimbledon, but compete at Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka's agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

23-year-old 'will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans,' agent says

The Associated Press ·
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Wimbledon Open Thursday, but intends to compete at the Tokyo Olympics according to her agent. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday in an email that Osaka "is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."

Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan, withdrew from the French Open after the first round, saying she needed a mental health break.

