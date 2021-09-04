Osaka considers taking break from tennis following U.S. Open loss
'I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match,' 23-year-old says
Naomi Osaka looked over toward her agent and said she wanted to tell the world what the two of them had discussed privately in an Arthur Ashe Stadium hallway after her U.S. Open title defence ended with a racket-tossing, composure-missing, lead-evaporating loss.
His reply: "Sure."
And so Osaka, pausing every so often as her voice got caught on her words and her eyes filled with tears, said Friday night she is thinking of taking another break from tennis "for a while."
The moderator in charge of the interview with reporters attempted to cut things off, but Osaka said she wanted to continue.
"This is very hard to articulate," she said, resting her left cheek in her hand. "Basically, I feel like I'm kind of at this point where I'm trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match."
Crying, she lowered her black visor over her eyes and offered an apology, then patted her palms on both cheeks.
"Yeah," Osaka added, "I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while."
She also sat out Wimbledon, before participating in the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the cauldron as one of the host nation's most famous athletes.
Osaka owns four Grand Slam titles, including at the U.S. Open in 2018 — beating Serena Williams in a chaotic final — and a year ago, plus two more on the hard courts of the Australian Open. When she took a hiatus after Roland Garros, she revealed that she endures waves of anxiety before meeting with the media and has dealt with depression for three years.
