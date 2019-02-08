Denis Shapovalov ousted in quarters at Open Sud de France
Canadian Denis Shapovalov was ousted in the quarter-finals of the Open Sud de France tennis tournament, falling 7-5, 7-6 (4) to France's Pierre-Hugues Hebert on Friday.
Hebert, seeded seventh in Montpellier, used an accurate serve to his advantage, winning 84 per cent of his first service points and 62 per cent on second serve. He broke Shapovalov twice while only losing one break point. Both players had four aces.
Shapovalov, ranked No. 25 in the world, was the tournament's third seed and was coming off a second-round win over Spain's Marcel Granollers on Thursday.
Hebert will face Czech veteran Tomas Berdych in Saturday's semifinals.
