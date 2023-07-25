Tunisia's Ons Jabeur withdraws from Canada's National Bank Open due to knee injury

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has withdrawn from the National Bank Open due to a knee injury, Tennis Canada announced Tuesday.

The world No. 6 had made the Wimbledon final on July 15 but was upset in straight sets by Czechia's Marketa Vondrousova.

It was Jabeur's third career Grand Slam final appearance.

Jabeur's withdrawal means Czechia's Linda Noskova, ranked No. 59 in the world, will avoid a passage through qualifying and will move directly to the main draw.

The NBO still has 19 of the top 20 players on the WTA Tour committed to play at IGA Stadium.

The tournament is set to take place from Aug. 4-13.