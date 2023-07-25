Content
Tennis

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur withdraws from Canada's National Bank Open due to knee injury

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has withdrawn from the National Bank Open due to a knee injury, Tennis Canada announced Tuesday.

Women's world No. 6 recently competed in Wimbeldon final

The Canadian Press ·
A women's tennis player hits a return shot during a match.
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, seen during the Wimbledon final in July, has withdrawn from competing in the Canadian-based National Bank Open due to a knee injury, Tennis Canada announced Tuesday. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The world No. 6 had made the Wimbledon final on July 15 but was upset in straight sets by Czechia's Marketa Vondrousova.

It was Jabeur's third career Grand Slam final appearance.

Jabeur's withdrawal means Czechia's Linda Noskova, ranked No. 59 in the world, will avoid a passage through qualifying and will move directly to the main draw.

The NBO still has 19 of the top 20 players on the WTA Tour committed to play at IGA Stadium.

The tournament is set to take place from Aug. 4-13.

