Novak Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major
Novak Djokovic beat Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win his sixth title at Wimbledon on Sunday in London.
Serbian star now tied with Nadal and Federer, who all have 20 Grand Slam titles
Novak Djokovic has tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming his 20th Grand Slam title with a four-set victory over Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final on Sunday in London.
The top-ranked Djokovic won his third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall. He adds that to nine titles at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open to equal his two rivals for the most majors won by a man in tennis history.
Djokovic, of Serbia, is also the only man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three major tournaments in a season. He will aim for a calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 30 in New York.
More to come.
