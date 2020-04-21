Djokovic says he may reconsider his anti-vaccination stand

Novak Djokovic has reiterated he is against taking an anti-coronavirus vaccination if it becomes mandatory to travel once the pandemic subsides, but says he's open to changing his mind.

The top-ranked Djokovic said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, "Personally I am opposed to the vaccination against COVID-19 in order to be able to travel.

"But if it becomes compulsory, I will have to make a decision whether to do it or not. This is my current feeling, and I don't know if it will change, but it really influences my profession."

A vaccine hasn't been made yet, but some such as Amelie Mauresmo have said the world tennis tours shouldn't restart until there is one.

Djokovic caused a stir in a live Facebook chat with fellow Serb players on Sunday when he said that if a vaccination was compulsory when the tours resume then he "wouldn't want to be forced by someone" to take it.

Advocate of natural healing

In his statement on Tuesday, Djokovic said many tennis players and other athletes have asked him for his opinion on this situation.

"I have expressed my views because I have the right to and I also feel responsible to highlight certain essential topics that are concerning the tennis world," he said.

Djokovic and his wife Jelena advocate natural healing and not vaccinations, and said that like the rest of the world, he was "a bit confused."

"I am no expert, but I do want to have an option to choose what's best for my body," he said. "I am keeping an open mind, and I'll continue to research this topic because it is important and it will affect all of us."

Prominent Serbian epidemiologist Predrag Kon, a member of the state team fighting the spread of COVID-19, said Djokovic should not have made anti-vaccination statements because of his huge public influence in his native Balkan country.

Djokovic won the Australian Open in January for his 17th Grand Slam singles title, and the ATP suspended its tour in March because of the global virus outbreak.

Tennis tours, Grand Slams working on virus fund

The men's and women's professional tennis tours say they will administer a player relief fund to help those in the sport dealing with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ATP and WTA say they are in discussions with the International Tennis Federation and the four Grand Slam tournaments but did not provide any specifics about how much money they are pooling or how it will be distributed.

They said they "look forward to finalizing and sharing the further details of a plan in due course."

Pro tennis has been on hold since early March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and no tournaments will be played before mid-July at the earliest.

The French Open postponed its start from May to September, and Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time in 75 years.