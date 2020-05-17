Novak Djokovic believes he will break the Grand Slam record

Novak Djokovic insists that he will win the most Grand Slam titles and become the longest-reigning world No. 1 by the time he is ready to retire.

Djokovic's 17 Grand Slam titles are three shy of Roger Federer and two behind Rafael Nadal. Djokovic's total number of weeks at No. 1 rests at 282, which trails Federer (310) and Pete Sampras (286).

"I'm always very confident in myself," Djokovic said during an interview on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger."

"I believe I can win the most slams and break the record for longest No. 1. Those are definitely my clear goals."

Djokovic, who is ranked No. 1 in the world, was on a roll prior to the sports world being brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic. He captured the ATP Cup with Serbia, an eighth Australian Open title and a fifth victory at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Djokovic, soon to turn 33, might have to make a decision should it become mandatory for tennis players to be vaccinated against COVID-19, once the treatment is developed.

"Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," Djokovic said last month while talking to other Serbian athletes in a Facebook live chat.

"But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know.

"Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine, and there is no vaccine yet."

Medical experts are working overtime to formulate a vaccine for COVID-19, but a ready-for-market vaccination is not expected until 2021.