Novak Djokovic believes he will break the Grand Slam record
33-year-old has been ranked world no. 1 for 282 consecutive weeks
Novak Djokovic insists that he will win the most Grand Slam titles and become the longest-reigning world No. 1 by the time he is ready to retire.
Djokovic's 17 Grand Slam titles are three shy of Roger Federer and two behind Rafael Nadal. Djokovic's total number of weeks at No. 1 rests at 282, which trails Federer (310) and Pete Sampras (286).
"I'm always very confident in myself," Djokovic said during an interview on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger."
"I believe I can win the most slams and break the record for longest No. 1. Those are definitely my clear goals."
Djokovic, who is ranked No. 1 in the world, was on a roll prior to the sports world being brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic. He captured the ATP Cup with Serbia, an eighth Australian Open title and a fifth victory at the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Djokovic, soon to turn 33, might have to make a decision should it become mandatory for tennis players to be vaccinated against COVID-19, once the treatment is developed.
"Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," Djokovic said last month while talking to other Serbian athletes in a Facebook live chat.
"But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know.
"Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine, and there is no vaccine yet."
Medical experts are working overtime to formulate a vaccine for COVID-19, but a ready-for-market vaccination is not expected until 2021.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.