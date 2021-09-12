Medvedev foils Djokovic's historic Grand Slam bid with dominant U.S. Open victory

Russia's Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to capture his first major title at the U.S. Open in New York City on Sunday.

Djokovic was attempting to win a record-setting 21st major singles championship while also trying to become the first man to win a calendar-year Grand Slam in more than a half-century.

