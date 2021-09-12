Medvedev foils Djokovic's historic Grand Slam bid with dominant U.S. Open victory
Russia's Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to capture his first major title at the U.S. Open in New York City on Sunday.
Russian captures 1st title to deny Djokovic from winning record-setting 21st major
Russia's Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to capture his first major title at the U.S. Open in New York City on Sunday.
Djokovic was attempting to win a record-setting 21st major singles championship while also trying to become the first man to win a calendar-year Grand Slam in more than a half-century.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?