Toronto's Nestor enters Canada's Tennis Hall of Fame in hometown

Daniel Nestor was inducted into Canada's Tennis Hall of Fame in an on-court ceremony Sunday afternoon in his hometown of Toronto.

Nestor was honoured ahead of the fourth rubber of Canada's Davis Cup tie with the Netherlands.

It's the final day of his 53rd Davis Cup tie, by the far the most times anyone has represented Canada in the international tournament.

Nestor's skill in doubles competition has made him invaluable to Canada over the past 25 years, almost guaranteeing it a win on the second day of the three-day, five-match Davis Cup draws.

Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil lost the doubles rubber match to the Netherlands' Matwe Middelkoop and Jean-Julien Rojer in four sets. Canada still holds a 2-1 lead in their Davis Cup tie. 1:53

He has a team-best 33-13 doubles record and was 15-15 in singles rubbers.

Nestor won eight Grand Slam doubles titles over his lengthy ATP Tour career with a variety of partners and won gold for Canada at the 2000 Sydney Olympics with Sebastien Lareau.

He and Vasek Pospisil finished fourth in the 2016 Rio Games. In 2002, Nestor peaked as the top doubles player in the world.