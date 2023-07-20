Canadian trio receives wild cards to qualifying round of National Bank Open

Three Canadians have received qualifying draw wild cards for the National Bank Open women's tournament in Montreal, including hometown favourite Eugenie Bouchard.

The 29-year-old from Montreal is joined by Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Toronto's Katherine Sebov.

Canadians Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino have already qualified for the tournament's main draw after receiving wild cards last week.

Bouchard, ranked 212th in the world, was a Wimbledon finalist in 2014.

The 233rd-ranked Zhao advanced through qualifying at Wimbledon earlier this month to play in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. Sebov, currently No. 160, qualified for the Australian Open in January.

The women's qualifying rounds are scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6 at IGA Stadium.