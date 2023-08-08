Former No. 1 Wozniacki triumphant in return to tennis at National Bank Open

Caroline Wozniacki made a triumphant return to tennis, defeating Kimberly Birrell in straight sets at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Tuesday.

Wozniacki dominated from the start, securing a 6-2, 6-2 victory while pushing her Australian opponent across the court during rallies. The Dane will face the winner of Tuesday's match between Marketa Vondrousova and Mayar Sharif.

The former World No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion received a wild-card entry into the National Bank Open main draw after retiring in 2020 to start a family.

In an earlier match, American qualifier Danielle Collins needed just 72 minutes to eliminate Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in two sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Collins, who defeated Canada's Eugenie Bouchard on Saturday, will next face eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Later Tuesday, Montreal's Leylah Fernandez is scheduled to play American Peyton Stearns, while Bianca Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., will meet Italy's Camila Giorgi in a battle of two former National Bank Open champions.

Murray moves on

Meanwhile, Britain's Andy Murray started his journey for a fourth National Bank Open title by defeating Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in two sets, winning 7-6 (3), 6-0 in Toronto.

Murray, who secured titles in 2009, 2010 and 2015, saved two set points and clinched the first set against Sonego in a 90-minute battle. The three-time Grand Slam champion then swiftly dominated the second set against the Italian.

Murray is set to face the winner of Tuesday evening's match between Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 10th seed, and Australia's Max Purcell.

Auger-Aliassime has never won the National Bank Open and has previously spoken about his desire to win in front of Canadian fans.

Canadian player Gabriel Diallo is also slated to compete on Tuesday, taking on Great Britain's Daniel Evans, who reached the semifinals of the tournament in Montreal last year.

Earlier in the day, American Sebastian Korda easily dispatched the Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2.