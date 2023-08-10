Raonic's National Bank Open run halted in 3rd round by unseeded American

Milos Raonic's unexpected run to the third round at the National Bank Open ended Thursday when he dropped a 6-3, 6-3 decision to American Mackenzie McDonald at Sobeys Stadium.

The veteran Canadian, who returned to the ATP Tour in June after an injury absence of nearly two years, showed flashes of his previous form this week but struggled in the afternoon match against his 59th-ranked opponent.

Raonic's serve didn't have its usual zip and he made 32 unforced errors to just 12 for the American. The former world No. 3 was the last Canadian remaining in the singles draw.

Raonic upset ninth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe in the first round and beat Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round.

Milos Raonic falls to Mackenzie McDonald in the 3rd round of the National Bank Open Duration 2:00 Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont. ended his comeback with a straight sets defeat (6-3, 6-3) to American Mackenzie McDonald in the 3rd round of the National Bank Open in Toronto.

The 32-year-old from nearby Thornhill, Ont., never really seemed to settle in despite the encouragement from the partisan crowd on centre court.

McDonald broke Raonic in his opening service game in both sets and was more consistent overall.

He kept Raonic guessing at times, working in the occasional serve and volley while relying on his effective ground strokes and ball placement.

Raonic forced a three-deuce game late in the second set but McDonald held serve and would close out the win in 68 minutes.

Play on all courts was suspended for just over an hour in the early afternoon due to thunderstorms.

McDonald will play in his first career Masters 1000 quarterfinal against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who pulled out a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4) upset win over third-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway.

Later Thursday, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was scheduled to play 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia was to face 16th-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

In doubles play, wild-card entries Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., and Nicolas Mahut of France were to meet the sixth-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Play continues through Sunday at the $7.62-million US tournament.

Rain delay in Montreal

At the women's tournament in Montreal, third-round play is delayed due to rain.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was tied at one set apiece with No. 14 seed Karolina Muchova before the match was interrupted.

No. 10 Daria Kasatkina was leading Marie Bouzkova 2-1 in the second set after taking the first.

Tournament officials say play will not resume before 4:30 p.m. ET.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., who won an epic match over No. 11 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday, was scheduled to face American Danielle Collins at IGA Stadium's Centre Court on Thursday night.

Fernandez is the lone Canadian remaining in the women's tournament.

Earlier Thursday, Jessica Pegula of the United States advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

Pegula, the fourth seed in Montreal, had six aces to one double-fault and broke Paolini five times on 11 chances to cruise to victory in just one hour nine minutes.

The American is looking for her first NBO Open title after reaching the semifinals at the last two tournaments.

Pegula will next face the winner of a match between sixth seed Coco Gauff of the United States and ninth seed Marketa Vondrousova of Czechia.