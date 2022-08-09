Men's play begins at National Bank Open after rain impacts schedule in Montreal

Play is underway at the National Bank Open after wet weather delayed the start of first-round matches for about 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Canada's Vasek Pospisil opened play on centre court at IGA Stadium against American Tommy Paul. Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., received a wild-card entry in the 56-player draw.

Later in the day, Canada's Denis Shapovalov was scheduled to resume his suspended first-round match against Alex de Minaur of Australia.

De Minaur had a 7-5, 6-6 lead when rain halted play Monday night with the second-set tiebreaker even at three points apiece.

Also Tuesday, wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., was scheduled to face 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, who received a first-round bye, will likely play his opening match Wednesday.