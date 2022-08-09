Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Men's play begins at National Bank Open after rain impacts schedule in Montreal

Play is underway at the National Bank Open after wet weather delayed the start of first-round men's matches for about 90 minutes on Tuesday in Montreal. Canada's Vasek Pospisil was scheduled to open play on centre court against American Tommy Paul.

Canada's Vasek Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov, Alexis Galarneau slated to play Tuesday

The Canadian Press ·
Rain was an issue early Tuesday at the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament in Montreal. It also halted play on Monday night when Canada's Denis Shapovalov was down a set to Alex de Minaur of Australia. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Play is underway at the National Bank Open after wet weather delayed the start of first-round matches for about 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Canada's Vasek Pospisil opened play on centre court at IGA Stadium against American Tommy Paul. Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., received a wild-card entry in the 56-player draw.

Later in the day, Canada's Denis Shapovalov was scheduled to resume his suspended first-round match against Alex de Minaur of Australia.

De Minaur had a 7-5, 6-6 lead when rain halted play Monday night with the second-set tiebreaker even at three points apiece.

Also Tuesday, wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., was scheduled to face 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, who received a first-round bye, will likely play his opening match Wednesday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now