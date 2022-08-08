Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Serena Williams earns 1st win since return from injury in Round 1 of National Bank Open

In only her second tournament of the season, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams earned her first victory of 2022 at the women's National Bank Open in Toronto, defeating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

23-time Grand Slam champion struggled at times and showed glimpses of old self

Abdulhamid Ibrahim · The Canadian Press ·
After taking the first set against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Serena Williams, pictured, turned a 4-3 deficit to a 5-4 lead in the second, continuously finding ways to rally when behind in her opening match at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Friday. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

It's just the second tournament of the season for Williams, who made her return to competition at Wimbledon just over a month ago.

It's just the second tournament of the season for Williams, who made her return to competition at Wimbledon just over a month ago.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion fell in the first round to Harmony Tan in three sets at the All England Club.

Before then, she last competed at the 2021 Wimbledon tournament, where she retired in the middle of her first match due to a torn hamstring suffered after slipping on the grass surface.

Williams will next play the winner between Belinda Bencic and Tereza Martincova.

WATCH | Williams brings fans to their feet with opening-round win in Toronto:

Serena Williams advances to the 2nd round of the National Bank Open

2 hours ago
Duration 0:33
Serena Williams defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, her first singles win since the 2021 French Open.

The 40-year-old Williams started out strong, taking the first two games with relative ease.

Parrizas-Diaz tied it 2-2, but despite Williams' struggles at certain points, the 31-year-old Spaniard couldn't find enough of a consistent flow to get ahead.

Tied 3-3, it was Williams who found her rhythm, mixing solid touch with her signature power and putting shot after shot out of Parrizas-Diaz's reach.

Dominant serve

Up 5-3, Williams had trouble landing set point, with the 57th-ranked Parrizas-Diaz fighting to send the game back to deuce.

But Parrizas-Diaz had trouble with Williams' serve, as the American scored on three of her four aces within that span. The last of them caused Parrizas-Diaz to hit a high arching shot that allowed Williams to fire one the opposite way, well out of her reach, to win the set 6-3.

In the second set, Parrizas-Diaz opened things up, taking the first game and then going up 2-1.

Williams then turned up the intensity level.

After taking away the Spaniard's advantage, Williams pulled out all the stops showing flashes of her old self, taking the advantage with a mix of touch shots and powerful forehands in a lengthy exchange, later tying it at 2-2.

Williams' effort had the fans on their feet roaring, and some even bowing.

After the players traded game wins for a time, Williams broke that run when she turned a 4-3 deficit to a 5-4 lead, continuously finding ways to rally when behind.

Williams cruised to a win the final game to take deciding set 6-4.

Comments

